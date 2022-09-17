The seven-lane West Seattle Bridge reopened Saturday night, after an emergency closure for repairs that lasted 2 ½ years.

The Seattle Department of Transportation announced at 9:15 p.m. that most entrances were now ungated for traffic, including one ramp from I-5 and the main Fauntleroy Way entrance. The notice came hours before the city’s expected Sunday opening.

SDOT closed the bridge March 23, 2020 because cracks discovered seven years earlier were beginning to accelerate at a dangerous pace, in four areas within the 150-foot-high central mainspan.

Stabilization and strengthening work, at a cost of up to $78 million, is expected to keep the concrete structure aloft until about 2060. And drivers will no longer need to make a six mile detour that sometimes lasted 30 to 60 minutes, through the Duwamish River valley highways or streets.

This is the busiest city-owned bridge, carrying about 100,000 vehicles and nearly 20,000 transit riders before the pandemic and shutdown.