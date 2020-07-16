Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has declared the cracked high-rise West Seattle Bridge to be a civil emergency — a move that may increase the odds of winning federal or state money.

Her statement, issued Thursday morning, also seeks to accelerate repairs or replacement by skipping layers of city regulation pertaining to competitive bidding, budget limits or employment of temporary workers.

Meanwhile, the city’s seven-member engineering panel declared that it’s possible to repair the 36-year-old concrete bridge, closed since March 23 because of dangerous shear cracks. But the panel’s letter leaves open many questions, such as how many lanes could be operated if the bridge is fixed, or whether repairs are affordable.

For now, it’s significant as a document to support Seattle’s various applications for outside money.

In a related document issued Thursday, Durkan states her intent to pursue available state and federal funding sources, and adds port infrastructure development grants and a federal “building resilient communities” fund to the usual options.

This month, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, mentioned the closed West Seattle Bridge during a speech on the House floor in support of a huge infrastructure bill in Congress.

The high bridge typically serves 100,000 vehicle trips and 19,000 transit riders per day, the new documents say. Thousands are making a 3-mile detour to the First Avenue South Bridge, and even more are reducing trips, for instance by teleworking.

West Seattle bridge repairs would take at least two years and squeeze maybe a decade of extra life from the span, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

Contractors this week are expected to begin emergency shoring work there, using suspended platforms under the 140-foot-high girders to add carbon wrap and steel tightening strands. The work is intended to stabilize the bridge while the city considers whether it should be repaired or replaced.

City officials and a 31-member community advisory panel have discussed the emergency declaration during the past several weeks, as a needed step to help deliver a new bridge or tunnel, for which the city has no funding.

Seattle Times reporter Heidi Groover contributed to this article.