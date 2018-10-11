Road construction this weekend will close two lanes of northbound I-5 entering Seattle, close southbound Highway 99 over the waterfront, and block a lane for three miles of westbound I-90 near Cle Elum.

But in an unusual lane gain for downtown Seattle drivers, the state will open a new four-lane Alaskan Way surface street on Sunday morning.

Here are the three sites where lanes will close:

This year’s last big weekend of “Revive I-5” deck repairs will block two northbound freeway lanes from the south city limits to Olive Way downtown. Closures depend on dry weather and are scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews are replacing expansion joints and broken concrete panels built in the mid-1960s.

The southbound lanes of the Alaskan Way Viaduct will close all weekend from the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel to Spokane Street, from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. This will enable contractors to set concrete for the future interchange from the waterfront streets into southbound Highway 99, when the four-lane tunnel opens in February.

The right, westbound lane of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum will close for repairs, on the downhill slope from mileposts 90 to 87. After a pair of truck crashes last week, the state discovered a slick surface and inadequate or worn-out pavement grooves officials said must be fixed. The job may last through Sunday or beyond, so allow extra time returning from Eastern Washington.

In the Seattle area, transportation officials urge travelers to reschedule their trips to avoid congestion, or use Sound Transit light rail, which is back to speed in Tukwila after cracked rails were replaced last weekend.

Now about those waterfront lanes: The Washington State Department of Transportation will move its two-lane detour street out from under the viaduct into a new, asphalt four-lane Alaskan Way.

The new road connects to 12 downtown intersections and will serve traffic until a bigger permanent boulevard (ranging from four to nine lanes) and new bridges from the waterfront to Belltown are built by 2023. As workers make the shift, Alaskan Way will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, between the ferry terminal entrance and Wall Street.

Ferry customers will continue to walk on at the Marion Street pedestrian bridge, or drive on through South Jackson Street.

Space under the viaduct will revert to parking and a slow access lane — as existed for decades before work began to build a city seawall and dig the Highway 99 tunnel that opens in February. Parking will increase by about 70 spaces, the state said.

The four-lane surface road will be crimped to a two-lane bottleneck at either end. To the north, the city’s rebuild of the wooden Pier 62 will consume two lanes, while at the south drivers will cruise through the two-lane stretch of diagonal Railroad Avenue South to reach the ferry terminal or waterfront.

For several months next year, demolition of the old viaduct will reduce the four-lane roadbed to two lanes, as the contractors move about the area.