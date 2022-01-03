Poor visibility, heavy snowfall, avalanche danger — and in at least one case, a spinout involving an unchained vehicle — led to the closure of several passes in the Cascade Mountains on Monday.

Due to heavy snowfall, poor visibility and avalanche danger west of the summit, Snoqualmie Pass is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. No estimated reopening time was immediately available. An update will be provided at 5 p.m., the agency said.

So Snoqualmie Pass won't open anytime soon. White Pass won't open in at least the next few hours. We're working to move a semi that didn't chain up out of the way so we can get Stevens reopened. SR 14 & I-84 are also closed with no ETA. https://t.co/DlLaTRqvbK — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 3, 2022

White Pass was also will be closed for at least “the next few hours,” the transportation agency tweeted Monday morning. The pass is closed due to multiple snow slides, WSDOT said online. Eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 138, near the junction with SR-123. Westbound traffic is closed at milepost 183, near the Oak Creek elk feeding station, 33 miles east of the summit. Updates will be provided at noon, the agency said.

WSDOT planned to reopen Stevens Pass by midmorning following avalanche control work, but a spinout led the department to keep the pass closed.

“We are out there working hard to reopen but it’s tough to keep up when people don’t take responsibility to follow the law and chain up,” WSDOT said.

Our avalanche control work on Steven Pass has wrapped but we remain closed at the summit due to a spun out vehicle that was not chained up.



We are out there working hard to reopen but it's tough to keep up when people don't take responsibility to follow the law and chain up. pic.twitter.com/cVN2dlxGWN — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 3, 2022

“Once that vehicle has been cleared, Stevens Pass will be reopening with chains required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive,” the agency said.

Though heavy snow was reported, Blewett Pass was open Monday morning and chains are required.

Because conditions are in flux, WSDOT urged people to check mountain pass conditions and requirements frequently on the agency’s website.

On Twitter, WSDOT reminded drivers to follow the law and chain up.

Tire chains may be required on passes when ice, slush or compacted snow impacts road conditions. Ignoring chain requirements can result in a $500 fine, according to WSDOT.