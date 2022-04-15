The three right westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Front Street in Issaquah are closed Friday morning after a deadly crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A woman died after drifting onto the shoulder and striking a Washington State Department of Transportation trailer, Trooper Rick Johnson said shortly before 9:30 a.m.
No other injuries were reported.
There was no estimated time for reopening the blocked lanes Friday morning.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
