The two right westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Front Street in Issaquah are closed Friday morning after a deadly crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A woman died after drifting onto the shoulder and striking a Washington State Department of Transportation trailer, Trooper Rick Johnson said shortly before 9:30 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no estimated time for reopening the blocked lanes Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.