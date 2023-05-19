Delays and detours will hinder travel on northbound Interstate 5 this weekend as construction workers fasten new bridge girders above the freeway.

These beams, and a new road deck, will extend Highway 520 over new columns recently built in the median of I-5. The $68 million project creates a reversible bus-carpool ramp between 520 and the I-5 express lanes, plus a bus-carpool express lane, so commuters can zip from 520 directly to Mercer Street and tech jobs at South Lake Union. The lane is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

That ought to be safer and faster for high-occupancy travelers than the existing route, where traffic from general-traffic 520 lanes merges into the left side of I-5, so drivers weave across four I-5 lanes to the Mercer or Stewart Street exits.

The northbound mainline of I-5 will close from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, one express lane will also close, then a second at 2 a.m. before the express lanes fully shut down from 4 to 6 a.m. Saturday. After that, two express lanes reopen northbound from 6 to 11 a.m. before they fully close the rest of the day Saturday.

Drivers on the mainline I-5 will be detoured into the two-lane Highway 520 eastbound exit, with an option to U-turn via the Montlake interchange back toward northbound I-5. Otherwise, they’ll end up on the Eastside and be charged a Highway 520 toll, with an option to turn north toward Snohomish County using Interstate 405.

After 11 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, the mainline will be fully open but the express lanes closed, a Washington State Department of Transportation schedule says. This should cause severe congestion Saturday afternoon, when northbound I-5 backs up 2 miles through Sodo on normal weekends. To further complicate matters, one left lane of the northbound mainline will close from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday near the Lakeview Boulevard overpass.

State troopers, moveable barriers and crash-absorbing attenuator trucks will help control traffic as needed, Black said.

Freeway operations finally return to normal at 10 a.m. Sunday. Express lanes will point south until 1:30 p.m., then revert to northbound by 2 p.m.

While I-5 lanes are closed, workers will use cranes to lift steel I-beam girders that are staged along the freeway, and fasten those atop the new columns.

Steel was picked instead of concrete because the metal could be pre-fabricated to fit the tight ramp curve, with gaps of 150 feet or longer between support columns, said Danny Weyand, a WSDOT quality assurance inspector. Also, pouring concrete overhead, as Sound Transit did for its light-rail spans at Mountlake Terrace Station, would require forms and temporary structures that block the vertical truckload clearances of I-5 near Capitol Hill.

WSDOT will program its electronic display signs to alert I-5 drivers, as far back as Southcenter Boulevard, so northbound drivers can divert to I-405 via the Eastside. This is a lesson learned from an Everett construction zone mess Jan. 21-22, when WSDOT’s south Everett message display was out of order, so drivers entering I-5 northbound between Shoreline and Lynnwood were caught by surprise by one- to two-hour delays.