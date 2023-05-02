Drivers must pay extra attention to avoid sideswipe crashes on Interstate 5 through South King County, where lane shifts and lower speeds took effect Monday near the future Highway 509 interchange.

The speed limit in both directions is 50 mph compared to the standard 60 mph, roughly between the Kent-Des Moines Road/Highway 516 ramps and the South 200th Street/Military Road ramps.

The five southbound lanes are shifted totally to the right of the usual I-5 footprint, by at least 60 feet, which introduces a curve into the half-century-old freeway, according to project spokesperson Kris Olsen of the Washington State Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes are shifted slightly to the right and will move farther later in the project.

The temporary lanes are only 11 feet wide, a foot skinnier than usual.

“It’s negotiable. It’s easy to drive, but we still need to slow down.” she said. Besides the southbound temporary curve, traffic flows mix with an earlier uphill curve, and merging traffic from Highway 516.

Aggressive driving and speeding are common in this part of the state. Last year there were about 132 crashes, three fatal, on the I-5 mainline between South 200th and South 240th streets.

Contractors from Atkinson Construction will work in a wide median, which was to be cordoned by concrete barriers Monday night, so that they can scoop out a short tunnel under and perpendicular to I-5, before the freeway is restored to a straight alignment. This tunnel will become a western extension of Veterans Drive, a broad arterial that descends past newer apartments toward the Green River Valley.

Lane shifts and the 50 mph limit will stay in effect for about six months. The interchange, including 1 new mile of Highway 509, is to be completed in 2025.

A final phase that builds another 2 miles of Highway 509 connecting to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and adds a lane to southbound I-5, is due by 2028. Sound Transit is building a light-rail extension in the same general area, to reach Federal Way in 2025 or 2026.

WSDOT’s full Puget Sound Gateway project, consisting of the Highway 509 project plus a Highway 167 segment from Puyallup to Fife and the Port of Tacoma, is estimated at $2.4 billion. It was conceived in the 2000s with backing from freight and port officials, funded mostly through the Legislature’s 2015 gas-tax increase, and will include some toll lanes.