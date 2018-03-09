The $3.8 million, 4½ block segment opens in April, near a similar lane along the Amazon campus. The project removes a lane of motor vehicle traffic.

Seattle is finishing a Seventh Avenue protected bike lane, to forge a southbound link from the Amazon spheres to the state convention center.

The $3.8 million, 4½ block segment opens in April, near a similar lane along the Amazon campus. The project removes a lane of motor vehicle traffic.

Seventh provides a straight route where bicyclists from South Lake Union cross Aurora Avenue North and reach the city core.

Its low-speed design is suitable for heavy dockless-rental bikes. Car volumes are below 8,000 per day, though drivers faced stop-and-go aggravation this week through the tight construction corridor.

Traffic Lab reporter Mike Lindblom jumped on a LimeBike earlier this week to check out how the project is progressing. The ride through a busy construction zone is not for the faint of heart.

A similar bike-lane extension just opened on Second Avenue in Belltown, while others are planned this year on Fourth Avenue, and South Dearborn Street.