Washington State Ferries will receive $38 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve its ferry service.

Eight other Washington ferry providers — including the King County Department of Transportation — will also receive around $4 million in federal funding, totaling $42.4 million for the state, more than double the amount the state received in 2021, said WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling in a statement.

A total of $172 million will be distributed across the U.S. to improve ferry service, marking the first major release of funds since the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Sterling said.

“Many Americans rely on ferry service as a primary means of travel, making it a critical connection to jobs, healthcare, and other daily needs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a Friday news release. “The funding we are announcing today will continue and enhance ferry service for communities across the country.”

Out of the 35 states and three territories receiving federal funding for ferries, Washington will get the biggest allocation, followed by Alaska, which will receive $36 million.

Advertising

The distribution of the funds is determined by data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Ferry riders in Seattle and the Puget Sound area have seen their fair share of woes. Since last year, staffing shortages, boat repairs and COVID-19 outbreaks have led to reduced service on Seattle routes and cancellations Most recently, the Cathlamet ferry crash reduced the Fauntleroy-Vashon Island-Southworth route to one boat.

The Cathlamet is likely to be out for months, putting the ferry system in a tighter squeeze than it already was. It takes 19 boats to run a full schedule. WSF has 21 boats, two of which are held out for maintenance at any given time leaving very little flexibility, according to the agency.

For now, the issue of crew shortages is worse than the issue of vessel shortages.

Sterling said the federal funds will help improve terminals and preserve existing ferries.

Here is how $42.4 million in federal funding will be broken down in Washington: