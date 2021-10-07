Don’t try to get to the San Juan Islands today if you don’t already have a reservation.

Crew shortages have forced Washington State Ferries to cancel a number of sailings to and from the islands, starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday afternoon.

WSF officials said there weren’t enough Coast Guard-documented crew members to continue Wednesday’s service on the Chelan ferry.

Last month, staffing shortages resulted in 51 canceled sailings on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13.

The following sailings are canceled Thursday:

5:30 a.m. Anacortes to Orcas

6:45 a.m. Orcas to Shaw

7 a.m. Shaw to Lopez

7:30 a.m. Lopez to Anacortes

8:30 a.m. Anacortes to Friday Harbor

9:55 a.m. Friday Harbor to Lopez

10:40 a.m. Lopez to Anacortes

11:55 a.m. Anacortes to Lopez

12:45 p.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor

1:55 p.m. Friday Harbor to Anacortes

The ferry system said reservation holders for those routes will be prioritized and loaded on a first-come, first-served basis on later sailings.

New reservations for the San Juan Islands are closed for the entire day to try to keep enough space open to accommodate existing reservation holders. Customers who choose to postpone their travel will not incur a no-show fee, the ferry system said.

“Please note that standby space will likely be extremely limited,” WSF said in an alert.