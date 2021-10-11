Washington State Department of Transportation posted on Twitter late Sunday night that its website, cameras, alerts and mobile app were down. The outages continued Monday morning, with WSDOT saying on Twitter that it had been working all night to restore the tools.

ICYMI: We are aware our website/app & other tools are down. We've been working all night to get them restored. Until then, see below for some options for info. Check @wsferries feed as they've already Tweeted about service for today and will provide updates. https://t.co/kZnbZ0kcKp — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 11, 2021

Twitter appears to be the only way the state’s transportation system is getting out information.

Technicians are working on the outage, WSDOT tweeted, but said there is no estimated time for when it may be fixed.

In the meantime, the transportation system has posted a list of all the Twitter accounts the agency uses as well as a list other accounts with traffic information.

Washington State Ferries, which is part of WSDOT, posted the following information about how many boats are in service on each route: