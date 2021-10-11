Washington State Department of Transportation posted on Twitter late Sunday night that its website, cameras, alerts and mobile app were down. The outages continued Monday morning, with WSDOT saying on Twitter that it had been working all night to restore the tools.
Twitter appears to be the only way the state’s transportation system is getting out information.
Technicians are working on the outage, WSDOT tweeted, but said there is no estimated time for when it may be fixed.
In the meantime, the transportation system has posted a list of all the Twitter accounts the agency uses as well as a list other accounts with traffic information.
Washington State Ferries, which is part of WSDOT, posted the following information about how many boats are in service on each route:
- The Bainbridge-Seattle, Kingston-Edmonds and Mukilteo-Clinton routes have two boats and are on their regular schedule.
- Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth has three vessels.
- The Bremerton-Seattle route has one boat, as it has for the last several months.
- The Port Townsend-Coupeville route has one vessel.
- The Anacortes-San Juan route has four boats, including the Interisland route.
- PointDefiance–Tahlequah (Vashon) has no service as the vessel that serves that route is out of service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.