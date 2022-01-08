Western and Eastern Washington are still cut off from each other into the weekend, as Stevens, Snoqualmie, White and Blewett passes remained closed Saturday. Crews worked through the night to clear roads and control the risk of avalanche, but state officials said the routes through the mountains were likely to stay closed at least until Sunday.

The passes closed Thursday following a crippling combination of heavy snow and rain, blocking roads to drivers and creating ideal conditions for avalanches. With no alternative routes, travel and commerce over the mountains became impossible.

Crews were unable to begin clearing the passes until Friday afternoon because of extreme avalanche risk, said Meagan Lott, spokesperson for the Washington Department of Transportation. Officials have tallied 38 natural avalanches, meaning they were not triggered intentionally.

Snoqualmie and White passes now appear to be stable, said Lott. Meanwhile crews in helicopters are working to induce controlled slides in Stevens Pass.

But even as the risk of avalanches subsides, the passes remain inundated with “enormous amounts of snow,” said Lott. Some areas saw up to 12 feet of accumulation.

Lott said the state will provide more updates this afternoon.

The peak of mobility disruption in the state came Friday, when floodwaters in the Chehalis River Basin near Centralia spilled onto Interstate 5, shuttering a 20-mile stretch of the highway for hours. With few options for travel to the east and south, the Puget Sound region was briefly an island away from the rest of the state.

Interstate 5 reopened Friday as the waters receded. But other major routes in Washington remain closed. Highway 109 near Ocean Shores and Highway 12 near Rochester are both closed Saturday due to flooding in the Grays Harbor area, said Tina Werner, a spokesperson with WSDOT.

At least one person was killed by the floods: 72-year-old Delbert Pratt was found dead in his vehicle not far from his home in Cosmopolis on Saturday, the Associate Press reported.

King County Executive Dow Constantine issued an emergency proclamation Friday in response to the flooding in the region.

Conditions in the region should mellow in the coming days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts that the rivers near Centralia will crest sometime Saturday or early Sunday. Meanwhile, weather in the central Puget Sound area should be quite a bit drier than the drenching conditions of the previous days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service at Sand Point in Seattle. The region could even see some sun on Sunday, as well as high winds in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains.