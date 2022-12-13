People who don’t pay their Washington state highway tolls have enjoyed a long break from fees and penalties, but that’s about to end March 1.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that it’s bringing back the $5 late-payment fee for missing the due date, and the civil penalties of $40 per trip on tolls that go unpaid for 80 days. The state will also re-establish its policy to deny annual license-tab renewals to owners with bills overdue a half-year or longer, until accounts are settled.

However, WSDOT will not be retroactively charging penalties during what it called a “grace period” that was supposed to be short, but eventually reached 20 months.

Late payers have enjoyed a grace period since July 2021, when the Good to Go system changed contractors for its toll collection and billing software. The new vendor could accurately track license plates and owner databases, but it needed many months to program for Washington state’s penalties, which differ from other states, said Jennifer Charlebois, deputy director for the WSDOT toll division. The $43 million changeover features a new customer website that’s simpler to navigate, and which allows drivers to “pay as you go” instead of depositing dollars into a toll account beforehand.

Approximately 800,000 vehicle owners are behind on toll payments, typically for less than $100, said Charlebois. But those figures merely point to the magnitude of toll procrastination; WSDOT isn’t sending fines to those people.

Late-payment fees start with the first bill after March 1. Therefore, owners wouldn’t pile up $40 civil penalties until 80 days later, or late May.

Advertising

However, if you’re a pass holder whose online Good to Go account ran below zero, the unpaid tolls will be converted to the bill-by-mail rate that’s charged to people lacking an account, in other words $2 higher per trip. And these drivers will get a $5 fee on the March bill, that reviews all the unpaid tolls.

As before, the state will offer one-time amnesty for people to waive their penalties and fees by contacting Good to Go.

In addition, people who were billed by mail can have those tolls converted to lower rates if they enroll in a Good to Go electronic pass or plate registration account, said spokesperson Emily Glad.

More information is available at mygoodtogo.com or 866-936-8246. People with late tolls are also being notified by e-mail and postal mail.