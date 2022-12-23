Even as the lowland roads thaw, mountain drivers crossing Snoqualmie Pass could find their windshields pelted by freezing rain until Saturday night.

Temperatures were 6 degrees Friday evening at the Summit, and expected to reach 31 degrees Saturday, according to forecasts by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Related Best and worst times to travel on WA roads and ferries this holiday week

Combine that chill with the usual heavy holiday travel — around 30,000 to 40,000 weekend trips over Interstate 90 — and the risk of crashes could be high Saturday, said WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derrey. Heavy traffic means more tailgating, she said.

“If someone slams on the brakes and hits the ice, we’re going to have crashes,” Derrey predicted.

Friday was a fairly good traffic day, she said, without significant crashes or closures. Earlier in the week, Interstate 90 lanes closed multiple times due to spinouts, including semitrucks whose drivers flouted tire chain requirements, WSDOT and state troopers said on social media. A 15-car crash blocked eastbound travel near Easton in early December.

Advertising

There are about 20 workers per shift on Snoqualmie Pass clearing roads and on maintenance duty this week, Derrey said.

Chains were required Friday night except for all-wheel drive vehicles, on Highway 2 Stevens Pass, Highway 97 Blewett Pass, Highway 12 White Pass and I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Cascade passes through 11 p.m. Saturday. Mixed precipitation could total 4 inches of snow or 1 inch of ice, along with 35 mph gusts, the National Weather Service forecast says.

Ski runs and lifts are expected to be reduced because of freezing rain, and a low snow base, at The Summit and Alpental.

One factor in WSDOT’s favor is that at 31 degrees, salt treatments by state crews ought to be effective in melting road ice, Derrey said. Temperatures below 25 degrees tend to thwart the salting, or cause melted snow to refreeze.

Then by Christmas Day, rain will drench the region and the snow level should rise to 7,000 or 8,000 feet.

A series of atmospheric rivers next week, delivered by a warm marine front off the Pacific Ocean, caused the weather service to issue a Hydrologic Outlook alert that snowmelt will cause river flooding west of the Cascades.

Even after the ice is gone, drivers often crash while hydroplaning. Avoid puddles, tight interior lanes and water-filled tire ruts, when possible.