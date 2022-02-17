The question of whether fare enforcement on public transit is unconstitutional went before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, as attorneys for the state and Zachery Meredith, a man whose missing proof of payment on a Snohomish County bus led to his eventual detainment, staked out their opposing positions.

The case’s focus is on the act of retroactive enforcement, as is common on bus rapid transit lines or Sound Transit light rail trains. Rather than paying upon entry or swiping through a turnstile, riders are expected to buy a ticket or tap their ORCA cards before boarding. Fare enforcement officials — who in the past have been security guards or contracted police officers — then sometimes board the transit vehicle and ask riders for proof they’ve done so.

This act, argued attorney Tobin Klusty, constitutes an illegal seizure under the state constitution because riders do not have a reasonable belief that they are free to walk away in that moment.

“By merely walking onto public transportation, individuals do not consent to a waiver of their constitutional right to be free from arbitrary and erratic seizures of the person,” Klusty argued in court Thursday.

The state countered that fare enforcement is supported by decades of precedent and that riders consent to fare enforcement when they board the bus or train. Attorney Nathan Sugg offered two reasons the stop of Meredith was not unconstitutional.

“First, a reasonable rider consents to such request when they do choose to ride transit,” he told the justices. “And second, even if this court finds that request for proof of fare by a law enforcement officer is a nonconsensual seizure, such a narrowly tailored request is justified under the special needs exception.”

The justices will likely issue a ruling later this year.

The act of fare enforcement has fallen under scrutiny in recent years amid data showing it is applied disproportionately to Black and homeless riders. Both King County Metro and Sound Transit have temporarily suspended enforcement. Sound Transit is piloting a “fare ambassador” program while Metro looks to revamp its approach to collecting fares on its RapidRide lines. Ambassadors ask for proof of payment but are not issuing citations.

In questioning both sides, the justices seemed to be seeking a clear line for the case’s scope and implications. They pressed Klusty to define whether it’s important that Meredith was questioned by law enforcement officers or whether his arguments would also apply to unarmed fare ambassadors.

“Would this case be here if it weren’t a fully armed law enforcement officer who conducted the fare collection here?” asked Justice Mary Yu.

Klusty said it was significant that armed officers asked Meredith for payment, opening the door for a ruling from the justices that limits police’s ability to conduct fare enforcement while not eliminating the authority to conduct fare enforcement altogether.

“This court has the ability to allow the statute [authorizing fare enforcement] to continue,” he said, by simply affirming “its prior decisions holding that there needs to be some suspicion for law enforcement in order to conduct and seizures.”

The justices peppered the state with more questions than they did of Klusty.

Chief Justice Steven González wondered, if fare enforcement is constitutional, could officers also question riders about other possible transit violations without reasonable suspicion.

“There’d have to be some suspicion that you were consuming alcohol before that law enforcement officer could enforce that rule, wouldn’t there?” he asked.

Judge George Fearing of Division III of the Washington Court of Appeals, sitting in as a guest judge, questioned the state’s “circular reasoning.”

“The state, I believe, is arguing that because the statute authorizes this conduct of the police officer, that it’s done with lawful authority and therefore not contrary to the Washington statute,” he said.

Attorney Sugg said the case “is largely just a question of timing” of when the fare enforcement occurs. Riders on most buses must pay their fare as they’re entering. “So the scope of the request that is actually being challenged here is minimal,” he said.

The case began in 2018, when Meredith rode one of Community Transit’s Swift bus lines in Everett. Three deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office boarded and began asking passengers for proof of payment. When Meredith had none, they escorted him off the bus at the next stop.

Under questioning, Meredith gave the deputies a fake name. After failing to find any record of the name, the deputies identified Meredith using a fingerprint reader. He had outstanding warrants in their system. The deputies arrested him for investigation of making false statements.

At trial in municipal court, Meredith’s attorney sought to have the bulk of the evidence, including his false statements, suppressed. The lawyer argued they were obtained illegally because of the initial act of fare enforcement. The judge disagreed and a jury ruled against Meredith. A Snohomish County Superior Court judge upheld the jury’s verdict.

In appellate court, Klusty argued that the fare enforcement by officers qualified as an illegal invasion of privacy under the state constitution. Querying every rider without a reasonable suspicion that they’ve committed a crime is akin to pulling over drivers for no reason, he argued.

But the appellate court disagreed and sided with the state’s argument that consent was granted when Meredith entered the bus.

In an amicus brief filed with the court, local transit agencies warned the court against striking down the statute authorizing fare enforcement, arguing it would “detrimentally impact their ability to fund current operations and planned expansions.”

Local agencies aim to cover between 20% and 30% of their budgets through fares. Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff recently warned of the financial pain that would come for the agency if a higher proportion of riders did not start tapping their ORCA cards.

The ACLU of Washington, Washington Defenders Association and the King County Department of Public Defense filed a brief in favor of striking the statute down. “The statute disproportionately penalizes Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and economically disadvantaged people, many of whom have no alternative but to use public transportation,” the groups said.