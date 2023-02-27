Men from Seattle and Des Moines were killed early Sunday in a multicar crash on Interstate 5 that troopers are investigating as a hit-and-run, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the crash in the interstate’s southbound lanes around 3 a.m., near South Spokane Street, which exits to the Sodo neighborhood.

The two men were just south of the West Seattle Bridge when the driver, the Seattle man, struck a car in front of him. Both cars came to a stop in the left lane, according to WSP.

The driver of the car that was struck, a 22-year-old man from Vista, California, left his vehicle to inspect the damage, WSP said.

A third driver then struck the car with the two men inside, pushing the car into the California man’s unoccupied vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle then struck the California man, according to WSP.

The Seattle and Des Moines men, ages 38 and 34, died at the scene. The California man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Seattle Fire.

The occupant of the third vehicle left the scene on foot, WSP said. The state patrol is investigating.

Three lanes of southbound I-5 were closed for nearly 4 hours while emergency responders were on the scene, WSP said.