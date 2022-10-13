M/V Juliooooooooooo. M/V Big Dumper. M/V Los Bomberos.

Starting Thursday morning, this is the (temporary) future of Washington’s 21-vessel fleet of state ferries.

After the Mariners landed a postseason spot for the first time in 21 years, and a stunning victory against the Toronto Blue Jays guaranteed their first home playoff game in as many years, Gov. Jay Inslee hopes the team has as much luck and good energy as possible going into Game 2 Thursday against the Houston Astros.

Inslee this week signed a proclamation renaming all motor vessels in the state ferry fleet after team players and personnel — for as long as the team remains in the playoffs.

“We are so proud of our Mariners for finally breaking our playoff drought and giving our fans the excitement of postseason baseball!” Inslee said in a statement. “This honorary name change is a way to show our appreciation and for fans to feel even closer to the team by riding Motor/Vessel Juliooooooooooo, M/V Cal ‘Big Dumper’ Raleigh, M/V Mariners ‘Good Vibes Only’ and the rest. Go Mariners!”

The proclamation, which boasts the Mariners’ season “has brought all of Washington state together,” also serves as another way to celebrate the team’s wins this year and honor each player and staffer.

Advertising

On Saturday, the Mariners will return to T-Mobile Park for Game 3 to continue the series against the Astros, who took home the first win of the series earlier this week.

And, without further ado, the new names of your state ferries:

Cathlamet: M/V Diego Castillo

Chelan: M/V J.P. Crawford

Chetzemoka: M/V Marco Gonzales

Chimacum: M/V Carlos Santana

Issaquah: M/V Paul Sewald

Kaleetan: M/V Adam Frazier

Kennewick: M/V Dylan Moore

Kitsap: M/V Los Bomberos

Kittitas: M/V Mitch Haniger

Puyallup: M/V Ty “Vive Le” France

Salish: M/V Andres Muñoz

Samish: M/V Logan Gilbert

Sealth: M/V Robbie Ray

Spokane: M/V Luis “La Piedra” Castillo

Suquamish: M/V The Skipper Scott Servais

Tacoma: M/V Mariners “Good Vibes Only”

Tillikum: M/V George Kirby

Tokitae: M/V Jarred Kelenic

Walla Walla: M/V Juliooooooooooo

Wenatchee: M/V Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh

Yakima: M/V Eugenio Suárez

Here’s to hoping the Mariners stay afloat.