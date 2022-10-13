M/V Juliooooooooooo. M/V Big Dumper. M/V Los Bomberos.
Starting Thursday morning, this is the (temporary) future of Washington’s 21-vessel fleet of state ferries.
After the Mariners landed a postseason spot for the first time in 21 years, and a stunning victory against the Toronto Blue Jays guaranteed their first home playoff game in as many years, Gov. Jay Inslee hopes the team has as much luck and good energy as possible going into Game 2 Thursday against the Houston Astros.
Inslee this week signed a proclamation renaming all motor vessels in the state ferry fleet after team players and personnel — for as long as the team remains in the playoffs.
“We are so proud of our Mariners for finally breaking our playoff drought and giving our fans the excitement of postseason baseball!” Inslee said in a statement. “This honorary name change is a way to show our appreciation and for fans to feel even closer to the team by riding Motor/Vessel Juliooooooooooo, M/V Cal ‘Big Dumper’ Raleigh, M/V Mariners ‘Good Vibes Only’ and the rest. Go Mariners!”
The proclamation, which boasts the Mariners’ season “has brought all of Washington state together,” also serves as another way to celebrate the team’s wins this year and honor each player and staffer.
On Saturday, the Mariners will return to T-Mobile Park for Game 3 to continue the series against the Astros, who took home the first win of the series earlier this week.
And, without further ado, the new names of your state ferries:
- Cathlamet: M/V Diego Castillo
- Chelan: M/V J.P. Crawford
- Chetzemoka: M/V Marco Gonzales
- Chimacum: M/V Carlos Santana
- Issaquah: M/V Paul Sewald
- Kaleetan: M/V Adam Frazier
- Kennewick: M/V Dylan Moore
- Kitsap: M/V Los Bomberos
- Kittitas: M/V Mitch Haniger
- Puyallup: M/V Ty “Vive Le” France
- Salish: M/V Andres Muñoz
- Samish: M/V Logan Gilbert
- Sealth: M/V Robbie Ray
- Spokane: M/V Luis “La Piedra” Castillo
- Suquamish: M/V The Skipper Scott Servais
- Tacoma: M/V Mariners “Good Vibes Only”
- Tillikum: M/V George Kirby
- Tokitae: M/V Jarred Kelenic
- Walla Walla: M/V Juliooooooooooo
- Wenatchee: M/V Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh
- Yakima: M/V Eugenio Suárez
Here’s to hoping the Mariners stay afloat.
