Starting Saturday, trips on Washington state ferries will be free for children and teens 18 and under.

Earlier this month, bus and other transit fares were lifted for young transit riders in most of Washington.

It’s part of a move by agencies across the state toward providing free rides for people 18 and under.

While there are many examples of individual cities offering free rides to young people — or to everyone — Washington’s actions as a state are unique.

The shift is one piece of a massive 16-year, nearly $17 billion transportation funding measure passed mostly along party lines during the 2022 legislative session in Olympia. While the package included billions in new spending on roads and highways, Democratic lawmakers set aside more than $3 billion for transit in the state, over the opposition of the minority Republicans. About half of that is available to local transit agencies on the condition they make trains, buses and ferries free for youth. Every agency has signaled they will do so.

The legislation is aimed at lowering transportation barriers for the next generation of riders and is also the piece most likely to be felt by families.

Information from reporter David Kroman was included in this report.