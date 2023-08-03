Drivers soon could be alerted of a vehicle’s description if it’s involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injures or kills someone, Washington State Patrol announced Monday.

The new hit-and-run alert system, which went into effect Tuesday, was authorized by the state Legislature earlier this year. Alerts will go out to the media and people who sign up to receive them electronically. They also will be posted on social media and electronic highway signs and broadcast over highway advisory radio systems.

“Last year, our state saw over 300 hit-and-run collisions resulting in serious injury or death,” WSP Chief John Batiste said in a news release. “In many of those situations, information about the fleeing vehicle was available that, if widely disseminated, might have helped us find a dangerous driver.”

Last year, nearly 40 people were killed by hit-and-run drivers — the highest annual count in a decade. Most of those incidents involved pedestrians.

Similar alerts systems are used in at least three other states: Colorado, California and Maryland.

For an alert to be activated, the following criteria would need to be met:

A hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injury or death;

Enough descriptive information is available to assist in locating the suspect vehicle (such as a full or partial license plate, a description of the vehicle and any possible damage, location and direction of travel);

The incident is being investigated by a law enforcement agency.

If a witness sees a vehicle that matches the alert description, they should call 911 and not engage with the vehicle or driver.