Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, apologized Friday after making what he said were “unkind and disrespectful and inappropriate comments about the governor of Oregon.”

“As chair of the Transportation Committee, I have an obligation to represent all of us well, and I failed in that task,” he said on the floor of the Senate.

Speaking to conservative radio host John Carlson on Thursday, Liias lashed out at Gov. Kate Brown, who earlier in the week published an op-ed against a proposed tax on fuel being exported from Washington state.

“The fact that she dares say a word is just a joke,” Liias told Carlson, pointing to the benefits reaped by Oregon from Washington residents who cross the Columbia River to work and pay income taxes. “I mean, this governor down in Oregon is living in fantasyland. She’s in the last few months of her term. She’s losing relevance. She’s a lame duck. Obviously, she’s grasping for something to stay in the headlines as her successor’s being elected.”

Liias said Friday he’d reached out personally to apologize to Brown for the comments.

The 6-cent-per-gallon tax, which is estimated to raise $2 billion over the next 16 years, would be a major revenue source for Washington Democrats’ proposed $16.8 billion transportation package. As chair of the Transportation Committee, Liias is the package’s primary sponsor in the Senate.

The funding measure would spend billions on highways projects and maintenance, transit access, removing fish barriers, building new ferryboats and more.

Washington residents currently pay 49 cents per gallon in state taxes, but fuel exported from the state has been exempt from that tax.

The proposed tax has raised the hackles of neighboring states. Lawmakers in Alaska have threatened retaliatory taxes on fish, moorage and crude oil. Idaho legislators said they would “take any and all actions necessary to block this new tax.” Two Oregon Republicans said they would walk away from the joint committee responsible for planning a replacement for the portion of I-5 over the Columbia River.

In her op-ed, Brown called on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to shelve the tax. “Oregon will not stand for taxation levied by Washington leaders with no consultation with our state government, our business community or our residents,” Brown wrote.

On Friday, Oregon lawmakers stepped up their opposition. Brown, with the leaders of both the Democratic and Republican caucuses, called on Washington legislators to remove the tax from the overall package, saying it could hurt progress on completing the I-5 crossing.

“If this tax moves forward, not only will our states’ relations be strained, but we will both be caught up in lengthy and costly legal battles,” they said in a letter to Washington legislators.

Democrats, so far, have stuck by the tax. The revenue portion of the transportation package cleared the Senate last week along party lines. It also narrowly survived the House Transportation Committee.

Liias said in a text message Friday, “for my part we are in good shape and awaiting House floor action in the next few days.”

Washington has five refineries in the state that process over 600,000 barrels of oil a year, making it the fifth largest refiner in the country. Oregon and Idaho don’t refine any oil. Alaska, which is among the most petroleum-reliant states in the country, refined 164,000 barrels in 2021. All three states, plus California, import fuel from Washington. Oregon relies on Washington for 90% of its fuel.

Democrats have argued that the tax on exported fuels is a modest sum that spreads out the environmental burden left by the state’s refineries. They also view it as key to finishing long-promised highway megaprojects while also expanding access to transit service and pedestrian- and bike-friendly routes.

State Republicans have remained united in their opposition to the tax.