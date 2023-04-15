The Walla Walla ferry headed from Bremerton to Seattle ran aground around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Rich Passage, Washington State Ferries said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident on the south end of Bainbridge Island, and people onboard were wearing life vests. A tug boat was on the way.

Washington State Ferries spokesperson Diana Rhodes said it appeared the ferry lost power. There are 596 passengers and 15 crew members onboard.

An investigation will follow. Additional information was not immediately available.

No pollution or hull damage has been found, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.