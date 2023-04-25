Ferry reservations for what’s sure to be a busy travel summer opened Tuesday morning, but almost immediately ground to a halt as technical difficulties slowed the state’s website to a nearly unworkable pace.

“Despite the hard work of our IT team to address vehicle reservation release issues, the system is experiencing significant delays right now,” Washington State Ferries said on its Twitter page. “We know it’s frustrating and our IT team continues to work on it. We appreciate your patience.”

Booking a place in line is key for travelers hoping to spend a summer weekend in the San Juan Islands — and to get there with some time to actually enjoy the sights. It’s also crucial for local residents who want to guarantee they can get on and off the islands without being overwhelmed by tourists.

Washington State Ferries opened reservations on Tuesday for the routes between Port Townsend and Coupeville, and Anacortes and the San Juan Islands. Bookings are available between June 18 and Sept. 23. Sailings to Sidney, B.C., previously took reservations, but that route has been suspended until at least 2030.

The reservation system first rolled out in 2015. The ferry system books up to 95% of the capacity on its boats in advance. At the request of locals, reservations are made available in three tiers — several months before a sailing, then two weeks before, then two days before — to accommodate both long- and short-term planners. Thirty percent of a boat is reserved at each tier.

Advertising

One side effect of the tiers is a rush of interest at each new opening. In fact, Washington State Ferries experienced nearly the exact same problem this time last year.

“Summer reservation release is very popular and it feels a lot like you’re trying to get Taylor Swift tickets,” spokesperson Ian Sterling said.

On Tuesday, flocks of frustrated customers went on social media to vent at the ferry system, complaining of being kicked off the website just before finalizing their booking. The agency apologized. “We are looking at ways to relieve the pressure of the tiered releases, a system created at the request of San Juan Islands residents,” the agency said on Twitter.

Meantime, the agency advised, anyone hoping for a reservation can try again two weeks before the sailing. Those bookings tend to be easier on the IT system because fewer people are competing for bandwidth.

Sterling said the current release system may need to be reexamined.

“It’s no fun for people, we know,” he said. “We feel the heat.”