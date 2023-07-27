The new elevated walkway at Colman Dock gradually curves toward Puget Sound, mimicking the shape of Seattle’s downtown waterfront and connecting city to sea.

When its doors open for the first time, expected to be next week, travelers to Bainbridge Island or Bremerton will ascend from street level and find themselves in open air, stepping away from the tall buildings and busy roads into expansive views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains and the white and green ferryboats trundling to and from Kitsap County.

For six years, crews have gradually transformed the ferry system’s flagship dock, once a nearly 60-year-old, cramped, dark and inaccessible space on a seismically vulnerable pier, beneath passengers’ feet. Now, save for some final touches, it’s all but finished. When it opens, the dock will anchor the south end of the city’s new waterfront, a hub from which travelers can access the new RapidRide H line, the Pioneer Square light-rail station, taxis, and, soon, a bike lane that will connect West Seattle to Magnolia and beyond.

The new dock opens to a different waterfront than the one that existed in 2017. Since the terminal’s construction began, the viaduct came down and Alaskan Way was turned into a busy thruway. The sidewalks from Jackson Street to Pier 62 were widened and sections of the new bike lane completed. A new Elliott Way opened and a massive walkway that will soon connect Pike Place Market to the aquarium is taking shape. A new slice of beach recently opened just south of the ferry terminal.

The $467 million project to erect a new terminal and stabilize the car deck below was a painstaking effort, made more complicated by the fact that Colman Dock could never close. Between 8 million and 9 million trips a year moved through this place at Pier 52 pre-pandemic, and there is no backup, leaving construction teams the difficult task of working around people driving, biking and walking to the boats.

Crews dismantled and replaced the old Colman Dock one piece at a time. The old pilings supporting hundreds of cars and thousands of passengers were made of wood and deemed seismically vulnerable. Now, 75% of them have been swapped with steel to hold up the expansive new car deck.

The new building is a mix of glass and concrete. Orange paint on the latter invokes the sun reflecting off the former and alerts ferrygoers to the entrances and exits. Green signage completes the classic color palette of the 72-year-old Washington State Ferries.

At street level, there is space for two, 1,400 square-foot businesses accessible from both Alaskan Way and the loading area. They replace the old storefront once filled by McDonald’s, then Subway. The state has not yet found retailers to fill the space but expects to put out a request for bids shortly.

Above, travelers will find an information booth and get their first glimpse at Puget Sound. The walkway begins wide, narrowing slightly toward the new ticket booths, before again expanding into the passenger terminal. Food kiosks are sprinkled throughout, as well as one permanent storefront in the passenger terminal, where a Sodexo will sell small bites.

To the north, an old pier has been removed and a marine habitat has been re-created with piles of stone. At low tide, passengers can catch a glimpse of the new seawall, built to welcome fish habitation. A total of 7,400 tons of creosote piles were removed and more than 30,000 tons of clean sandy gravel dumped to cap decades of pollutants.

At the car level, there is space for more than 600 vehicles. Bicyclists heading to Bainbridge Island will have a covered lane on the north end of the loading zone and, during peak periods, will enter through their own booth closer to Marion Street, separate from the cars.

Colman Dock’s completion will trigger a series of changes in traffic flows. For years now, drivers heading to Bainbridge or Bremerton were routed through a parking area on Pier 48. That space will be decommissioned later this summer. Cars will instead enter the new loading area directly from Alaskan Way, via two center northbound lanes or by turning right from the lanes heading south.

By September, Alaskan Way near the terminal will have two southbound and two northbound general traffic lanes, transit lanes in each direction, two left turn lanes for ferry access on northbound Alaskan Way between South Main Street and Yesler Way, and new crosswalks across Alaskan Way South and south sides of South Washington Street.

The temporary walkway that hooks from Marion Street to Columbia Street and toward the waterfront will remain for now. A new, 16-foot-wide Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge is nearly complete but will not open until late summer or early fall, according to Iris Picat, spokesperson for Waterfront Seattle.

The passenger terminal, which opened in the fall, is an airy space running north and south, unlike the old waiting area that was a long and narrow corridor oriented east and west. That was an intentional choice, said Dave Sowers, director of terminal engineering for Washington State Ferries, that eases bottlenecks and crowding and more fully embraces the water and mountains to the west.

But for the last nine months, riders coming from Alaskan Way north of Yesler were forced to squeeze through one narrow stairwell into a temporary elevated walkway. They will now be greeted with three wide stairways and two elevators up to an even more spacious walkway.

Some work remains. State crews still need to tear down the temporary entry building. A plaza for people to sit between the car deck and Alaskan Way is not yet open.

Few sights are more representative of the Puget Sound region than the country’s largest ferry fleet crossing between communities. It’s a beleaguered system, set back by workforce shortages and aging boats. But amid that creakiness emerges something new in Colman Dock, an aspirational statement about what the ferry system could once again become.

For Sowers, Colman Dock is a symbol of Washington state.

“This is Washington State Ferries’ piece of reshaping the waterfront,” he said. “Our flagship terminal getting this makeover is incredible for the rider, for the community, for the environment. The long plans for this facility to be here for 100 years are complete now.”