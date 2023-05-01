The state ferry system’s annual peak-season surcharge goes into effect Monday.
The surcharge applies to single vehicles crossing Puget Sound but does not affect passenger or multi-ride fares, according to Washington State Ferries.
The peak-season surcharge will continue through September, covering the busiest months of the year for ferry travel.
Vehicle fares for May 1 to Sept. 23 are available online at wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/fares. Fares vary by route, depending on location, sailing time and other factors.
