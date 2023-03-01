Washington State Ferries has some good news and some bad.

The good news is that its route between Edmonds and Kingston is now considered fully restored, meaning passengers can expect two-boat service at least 95% of the time after staffing shortages meant years of getting by with a single boat.

The bad news is that boats traveling to Sidney, B.C., will not return until at least 2030, according to an update to the ferry system’s service restoration plan published Tuesday.

Meanwhile, full service on the Vashon, Southworth, Fauntleroy triangle is expected to return this April. The Bremerton-Seattle route will continue to sail just one boat most of the time until at least October. The Port Townsend-Coupeville route won’t run a second boat until sometime in 2024.

There are now four passages with full service: Kingston-Edmonds, Seattle-Bainbridge, Mukilteo-Clinton and Anacortes-San Juan Islands.

The ferry system was hobbled early in the pandemic as ridership tanked and staff left in droves due to retirements, transfers and firings. Without adequate crew to run the boats, the ferry system cut sailings at every dock, grinding travel to and from water-oriented communities to a slog.

Hiring picked up in 2022, with the system picking up a net gain of 61 fleet employees. But the ferries are still well below ideal staffing levels. Many of the retirees held senior positions, which are harder to replace.

As of last month, the ferry system was still short 35 captains and mates, 44 deck staff, 15 engineers, and eight oilers, according to the restoration plan. Retirements are likely to continue: 81 additional captains and mates are expected to reach retirement age by 2027.

Washington State Ferries triaged the issue by ranking routes in order of importance — some combination of total ridership and significance to the community. The Anacortes-to-San Juan Islands boats were the first to fully return, followed by Seattle to Bainbridge then Mukilteo to Clinton.

Edmonds to Kingston has run two boats most of the time since the beginning of the year, when WSF launched its trial period for the crossing. The trial went well, except for when the Puyallup ferry suffered a damaged propeller. With the dual sailings consistent enough through February, the route is now officially labeled restored.

For the rest of the routes, the latest update to the restoration plan is the most specific timeline offered by WSF.

Full weekday service on the three-stop triangle of Fauntleroy, Vashon Island and Southworth is expected to begin on a trial basis in mid-April, with hopes of declaring the route fully restored during the week by the end of March. The crossing isn’t expected to return to three boats every day until this fall.

Bremerton isn’t expected to return to two boats until at least October.

The Sidney sailing hasn’t run at all since the border between the two countries closed in 2020. The border has since reopened, but the ferry has not returned.

“The route’s been out of service for two to three years now and unfortunately it’s going to remain that way for the foreseeable future,” spokesperson Ian Sterling said. He noted that this is the 100th anniversary of that route, making the delayed return bitter.

The ferry system received $1.6 billion in new money over the next 16 years during the 2022 legislative session, which will go toward growing the labor force and adding four new hybrid-electric ferries.

Still, the fleet is likely to be stretched in coming years. There are currently 21 boats in service, 19 of which are needed at any one time during the summer. Two boats are generally held out at a time for maintenance, which means if any are damaged, service is likely to suffer. Half of the boats are more than 40 years old, and three are slated to be retired before 2027 — before any of the new boats are completed.

Rep. Jake Fey, D-Olympia, chair of the House Transportation Committee, said he’ll be looking closely at the budget this year for new investments, both for staffing and maintenance of existing boats to avoid future significant service disruptions.