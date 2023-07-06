The Washington State Ferry customer alert system is down Thursday morning as the agency canceled some morning sailings due to mechanical issues and low tides.

The agency said said will post updates on Twitter.

WSF web and customer alert system down right now. Please check here for WSF updates. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 6, 2023

The 9:30 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 10:15 a.m. sailing from Coupeville were canceled due to tidal currents.

The ferry service also canceled the 6 a.m. inter-island service in the San Juan Islands due to mechanical issues on the vessel Sealth. It is estimated to depart from Friday Harbor at 8:30 a.m.