The Washington State Ferries customer alert system is down Thursday morning as the agency canceled some morning sailings due to mechanical issues and low tides.

The agency said it will post updates on Twitter.

WSF web and customer alert system down right now. Please check here for WSF updates. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 6, 2023

The 9:30 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 10:15 a.m. sailing from Coupeville were canceled because of tidal currents.

The ferry service also canceled the 6 a.m. inter-island service in the San Juan Islands because of mechanical issues on the vessel Sealth. An inter-island sailing is estimated to depart from Friday Harbor at 8:30 a.m.