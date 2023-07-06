The Washington State Ferries customer alert system is down Thursday morning as the agency canceled some morning sailings due to mechanical issues and low tides.
The agency said it will post updates on Twitter.
The 9:30 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 10:15 a.m. sailing from Coupeville were canceled because of tidal currents.
The ferry service also canceled the 6 a.m. inter-island service in the San Juan Islands because of mechanical issues on the vessel Sealth. An inter-island sailing is estimated to depart from Friday Harbor at 8:30 a.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.