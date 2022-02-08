Democrats in the Washington Legislature want to spend $16 billion over the next 16 years on the state’s transportation system, releasing a proposal Tuesday that would shore up the state’s largest highway projects and promote transit ridership through grants for improved service and free ridership for anyone under 18.

The proposal also envisions adding four new hybrid-electric boats to the state’s aging ferry fleet and matching available federal dollars to move forward on a high-speed rail project between British Columbia and Oregon.

At a time when the state’s infrastructure groans under the weight of age and as staffing shortages disrupt key pieces of the state’s transportation system, the need for more funding is a view shared widely in Olympia. But disagreements about where those dollars come from and where they end up gets at some of the ideological fault lines within the Capitol.

The proposal was unveiled by the chairs of the House and Senate transportation committees: Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, and Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma. As promised early in this year’s short legislative session, the package does not rely on an increase in the state’s gas tax, as previous transportation funding has. But it would bring in $2 billion in new revenue by adding a new, 6-cent tax on fuel exported from Washington state, a proposal that Liias acknowledged is sure to bring opposition from affected industries.

The new package also contains more than $2 billion in additional fees, including on license plates for cars and motorcycles.

The proposal leans heavily on revenue from the state’s new Climate Commitment Act, which was passed by the Legislature in 2021 and puts a price on carbon emissions. The state estimates it will raise roughly $5 billion for responding to climate change over the next 16 years.

The funding package would also take advantage of a rosy operating fund forecast by authorizing a one-time, $2 billion transfer into the state’s transportation fund. Historically, the two have remained separate. The state also anticipates around $3.4 billion in new money from the federal infrastructure bill passed last year, as well as roughly $1 billion in new bonds.

In his first year as chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Liias said this funding proposal fulfills the promises made by the state to complete major highway projects. Those include the Seattle portion of Highway 520, a widening of Highway 18, construction of bus lanes on Interstate 405, funding for Washington’s half of a new I-5 bridge over the Columbia River and completion of Highway 167 in Pierce County. In total, the package allocates roughly $4 billion for new and ongoing highway projects, plus another $3 billion for maintenance.

At the same time, Liias, who’s widely viewed as more transit-focused than his predecessor as committee chair, Steve Hobbs, said this budget would represent a “pivot” toward a transportation future with a more diverse and accessible array of modes.

The package includes $3 billion for transit service, half of which would go to local governments in the form of grants while the other half would go toward transit-focused capital projects. It also includes $1.2 billion for “active transportation models” such as safer routes to schools, bike and pedestrian safety programs and bike programs for students. Aurora Avenue in Seattle, one of the state’s deadliest stretches of road, would see $50 million in safety improvements. Another $50 million would be set aside for communities impacted by highway construction.

To make transit service free for everyone under 18 will cost $36 million for the ferries and $12 million for Amtrak trains. The total cost for local transit agencies is not yet clear, but will be a requirement to qualify for newly available state grants, said Courtney James of Liias’s office.

The proposal includes $150 million for ultra-high-speed rail through Cascadia, which would go toward matching as much as $700 million in federal dollars.

The overall focus of the proposal, Liias said, is on “building the transportation system of the future that is increasingly carbon free, that’s focused on moving people and goods, and thinks about how to embed multimodal planning and multimodal options,” he said.

If passed, this package would be the fourth major transportation funding measure in the last 20 years. The previous three depended on raising gas taxes, but Liias said he did not want to burden families at a difficult time. “That’s my commitment to working families,” he said. “We’re not going to ask you to pay more when you’re struggling.”

Previous measures were also struck along bipartisan lines, a reflection of the division of power at the time. But with Democrats in control of the Legislature, members of the Republican caucus say they feel cut out of the process.

Senate Republicans said in a tweet Monday that members had been “kept in the dark,” calling the proposal “partisan.” Ranking member of the Transportation committee, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, said in a statement Tuesday that he was “disappointed that we were not included in the negotiations.”

Liias said he believes that, once Republican members see the proposed projects, they will support the package. But he acknowledged that the effort so far has unfolded largely on one side of the aisle. He pointed to Republicans’ unified opposition to the Climate Commitment Act last year as evidence that the two sides were “philosophically misaligned.”

“Republicans said they fundamentally hate the central pillar of what we’re doing,” said Liias. “It makes it hard to negotiate from that. So we’ve done the best we can. Now we’re going to go to them and find common ground on other pieces going forward.”

The Legislature’s first hearing on the proposal is Thursday.