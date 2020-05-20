Earlier this month, Seattle announced the permanent closure of about 20 miles of neighborhood streets to most vehicle traffic.

The streets had initially been closed temporarily to through traffic to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance apart during the coronavirus pandemic. The city later decided the closures would be permanent.

The Stay Healthy Streets initiative includes streets in the Aurora-Licton Springs, Ballard, Central District, West Seattle, Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach and Beacon Hill neighborhoods.

While closed to through traffic, the streets remain open to drivers who live there, as well as delivery services and emergency vehicles.

More streets could be closed in the coming months, depending on community demand, the city says.

We asked readers which additional streets — if any — they would like to see closed to most traffic. We received more than 100 submissions. Here were some of the most popular. Vote on which street you think should be added to the Stay Healthy Streets program.

If you have a suggestion you do not see on the list above, you can submit it below.