Seattle-area drivers and bus riders should prepare for slow travel this weekend, due to a Highway 99 viaduct closure and other events.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct will undergo its routine and maybe its last semiannual inspection, scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The viaduct, Sodo approach lanes and Battery Street tunnel will close both directions between the West Seattle Bridge and Denny Way. The highway often reopens a few hours early on Sunday. The viaduct will close this fall and be demolished in 2019, after the new tunnel opens.

In addition to the closure, the March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, expected to draw more than 10,000 people, will begin at Cal Anderson Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by an 11 a.m. walk from Capitol Hill to Seattle Center, via Pine Street and Fourth Avenue. The demonstration and others like it across the U.S. are a reaction to recent school shootings, including the deaths of 17 people in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Highway managers considered whether to postpone the viaduct checkup, but decided that was unworkable, said spokeswoman Laura Newborn of the Washington State Department of Transportation. She said it would be tough to coordinate other times with public and private utility crews that are working inside the Battery Street Tunnel, and that the Seattle Mariners play home games next weekend that boost traffic demand for the viaduct.

Meanwhile, crews with Seattle Tunnel Partners have finished the road decks and walls inside the 9,270-foot-long tunnel, where the focus shifts to applying fireproof linings, along with tests of lights, ventilation and signals. For about three weeks this fall, Highway 99 will be blocked while contractors connect new ramps to the tunnel portals, at the same time the city’s Lander Street Bridge project blocks a major detour option.

Overnight lane reductions on southbound Interstate 5 between Highway 520 and downtown Seattle are planned between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday, so that crews can replace overhead signs.