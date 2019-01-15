The state’s incident-response teams, lurking roadside in their white trucks, saved Seattle area commuters from regional gridlock Tuesday morning by rapidly clearing four Interstate 5 crashes and stalls on the second weekday morning since the Alaskan Way Viaduct permanently closed.

The challenges began just after 5 a.m. northbound near Mercer Street, where a stalled car was cleared in 13 minutes. Then a stall near the south city limits at 5:37 a.m. was cleared from the center lane in 12 minutes, followed by another 6:07 a.m. stall in a center lane at Seneca Street, also moved in 12 minutes.

[ Follow live updates from the Seattle Squeeze » ]

An hour later, a noninjury crash blocked multiple lanes on southbound I-5 at Stewart Street at 7:20 a.m. The team needed 15 minutes to make it through congestion, but reopened the lanes by 7:46 a.m., before the wreck could bring the freeway to a standstill. I-5 overall moved slightly faster than average from Everett into Seattle.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

“Clearing these incidents reduced any compounding effect to the morning commute which was already pretty tough,” said spokesman Bart Treece of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), who praised teamwork with the Washington State Patrol.

As for the public, commuters generally followed Monday’s pattern by leaving in buses and cars earlier than normal. West Seattle buses and some light-rail trains filled by 6:30 a.m., according to tweets by frequent riders.

Highways seemed busier Tuesday, as people returned from telework or a makeshift three-day weekend. At their worst, delays were 30 minutes longer than normal from Federal Way into Seattle, when stalls weren’t in the way, Treece said. Officials have warned that traffic becomes worse midweek, and rain in the Thursday forecast likely will cause more incidents.

The worst problem Tuesday struck in the north end, where a northbound truck toppled and spilled dirt near Northgate Way at 8:51 a.m. A State Patrol picture also showed a small fuel spill being sopped up by absorbent. Drivers squeaked by in the carpool lane, but responders couldn’t open a second lane until 10 a.m. Traffic stood still for five miles, back through the University District.

A witness said the trucker swerved right to avoid rear-ending a vehicle ahead, then overcorrected to the left, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

State incident teams in their white trucks are easily taken for granted. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it averages 60 clearings per weekday between Marysville and Olympia, and restores highway lanes within an average 12 to 13 minutes for noninjury crashes and stalls.

For a decade Washington has provided a role model for other states, mindful that collisions typically create about half of overall trip delays in U.S. metro areas. The Seattle DOT last year beefed up its own incident squad by purchasing or retrofitting five trucks, along with electronic signs and front shields for pushing cars.

Tuesday’s quick responses likely prevented secondary crashes, said Treece. WSDOT is deploying as many as 27 teams at peak times in the Puget Sound region, some working 12-hour shifts, during this winter’s increased risk of a paralyzing stall.

On the Eastside, northbound I-405 into Bellevue and northbound Highway 167 into Renton generally flowed 10 minutes slower than normal, as traffic diversion from Seattle spread to the east, said Mike Swires, WSDOT traffic engineer. That’s in addition to the usual slog that can average 42 minutes from Tukwila to Bellevue.

Light rail and West Seattle buses ran mostly full by 6:30 a.m. In the very early going, a 6:10 a.m. C Line bus traveled 40 mph through the improvised Spokane Street bus lane through the Sodo detour, for a 26-minute ride from West Seattle to South Lake Union. Slowdowns later appeared crossing Pioneer Square.

West Seattle water taxis carried 1,200 passengers Tuesday morning, down from 1,350 people on Monday morning, said spokesman Jeff Switzer. Plenty of room remains on the boats and in a temporary park-and-ride lot a half-mile south, he said.

The Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro made adjustments for in-city trips:

De-icer was applied Monday night to slippery spots between Fremont and the West Lake Union bike trail, and to the lower West Seattle Bridge bike trail. Bicycle trips Monday were far above normal, with 3,987 recorded at Fremont Bridge, 1,666 at West Seattle, and 1,593 on the Elliott Bay Trail, reported City Engineer Dongho Chang.

Buses will have the option of bypassing afternoon clogs at Pioneer Square, by going southbound in their own lane that SDOT striped on waterfront Alaskan Way — so they can zip down the stem of the “little h” overpass next to a Port of Seattle container Terminal 46, and onward to East Marginal Way South and West Seattle. That path is marked by an electronic sign for buses and freight trucks only.

After a breakdown in its reservation app Monday evening, Metro’s contractor restarted the Ride 2 Transit service in West Seattle that provides door-to-dock van service.

At the West Seattle Water Taxi, which is tripling normal passenger counts, workers have started pre-collecting fares at the downtown dock in evenings, so people can quickly board once the vessel arrives. King County and Kitsap Transit must stay on schedule as five vessels share two downtown dock slips.

Parking restrictions have been extended on Airport Way South through Georgetown. Citywide, cars are being rapidly ticketed or towed in temporary no-parking areas.

On Third and Pine, at one of downtown Seattle’s busiest bus transfer points, some commuters had changed their routines Tuesday morning to adapt to the shutdown, but few were seeing big slowdowns. Many expected things to get worse as people’s initial preparations fade, and old commuting habits creep back.

Joe Huber left an hour earlier than normal to get from West Seattle to South Lake Union, taking Metro route 55 to route 40.

“It was surprisingly light,” Huber said. “People are kind of holding off. Next week will be the real test.”

Todd Wallen normally drives from Auburn to his job at F5 Networks in Lower Queen Anne. But he’s (mostly) ditching the car for the three weeks of the Highway 99 shutdown, driving instead to the Angle Lake park and ride, to catch light rail downtown and then Metro route 24.

It takes about 20 minutes longer than driving. And traffic looked fine to him Tuesday morning.

“I looked at Waze,” he said. “It wouldn’t have taken any longer to drive. But one of these days, everyone’s going to say ‘screw it’ and drive and it’s going to be gridlock.”

Hehshimah Jahseen takes two buses, transferring downtown, to get from Renton to Fremont in the mornings. She hasn’t made any changes, but did notice her first bus was jampacked.

“I forgot all about the viaduct,” Jahseen said. “Maybe that’s why it’s so damn crowded.”

Heavier than normal traffic is expected over the coming three weeks, at least until the new four-lane Highway 99 tunnel opens approximately Feb. 4. The state has purchased billboard space and begun to advertise for the transition, emphasizing that the tunnel will be toll-free until sometime this summer.