Some Washington DOL online vehicle- and vessel-licensing services will be unavailable starting Aug. 26 and all such services will be unavailable from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3.

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) plans to upgrade its computer system, rendering various online and in-person services unavailable before and during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Some of the DOL’s online vehicle- and vessel-licensing services will be unavailable starting Sunday, Aug. 26, and all such services will be unavailable from Wednesday, Aug. 29, through Sept. 3. The online services are scheduled to resume Sept. 4.

Additionally, King County’s in-person vehicle- and vessel-licensing services will be unavailable from Friday, Aug. 31, through Sept. 3. Its downtown Seattle vehicle-licensing office will be open Aug. 31 only for staff to certify signatures on DOL documents, and all of the county’s sub-agency vehicle-licensing offices will be closed.

Customers who renew their registration online before Aug. 29 must pick up their tabs or decals before close of business Aug. 30 or wait until Sept. 4, when the county’s vehicle-licensing offices are scheduled to reopen.

King County’s other licensing services, including its taxi-, pet- and marriage-licensing services, will not be affected by the DOL’s system work.

Snohomish County’s vehicle- and vessel-licensing services also will be unavailable from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, due to the DOL work, and its sub-agency vehicle-licensing offices will be closed during that time.