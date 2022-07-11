A vehicle crashed into a building on Monday, closing southbound Roosevelt Way Northeast.

According to the Seattle Fire Department and the Department of Transportation, the collision occurred near Northeast 73rd Street and closed southbound lanes to Northeast 75th Street.

SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo said a Honda Pilot crashed into a structural support post, which collapsed the entire front of the building. The building was an auto body shop and appears to be Larson’s Auto Repair.

Cuerpo said there were five people working in the shop and all were uninjured.

The road will remain closed as a safety precaution, the department said. There is debris on the roadway and an electrical pole leaning toward the road, Cuerpo said.

The Department of Construction and Inspections is currently assessing if it is safe for people to enter the building, Cuerpo said.

According to Cuerpo, the two occupants of the vehicle, one female and one male, sustained minor injuries and declined transportation to a hospital, he said.