By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A vehicle crashed into a building on Monday, closing southbound Roosevelt Way Northeast.

According to the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation, the collision occurred near Northeast 73rd Street and closed southbound lanes to Northeast 75th Street.

According to Seattle Fire, occupants of the vehicle are in stable condition and declined transportation to a hospital. The commercial building had significant structural damage, and the intersection will remain closed as a safety precaution, the department said.

Amanda Zhou: 206-464-2508 or azhou@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @AmondoZhou. Amanda Zhou covers afternoon breaking news and enterprise for The Seattle Times.

