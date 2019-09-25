Instead of a routine road-work message, commuters in North Seattle passed an electronic sign Wednesday morning that read “IMPEACH THE BASTARD,” an apparent reference to the impeachment investigation initiated against President Donald Trump.

The portable sign, along 35th Avenue Northeast, near Calvary Cemetery and the University of Washington, is owned by Seattle-based National Barricade, and being used or a project by the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The sign was hacked by vandals who pried or cut into it to reach a keyboard to adjust the message, said National Barricade service manager June Hatfield. She said the hacked message was up for two hours, and an executive went out to reprogram it shortly before 11 a.m., after neighbors contacted the company.

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

An SDOT spokesperson didn’t have immediate information about the breach.

Some drivers pulled over to photograph the sign before it was reprogrammed.

A day earlier, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the start of a formal impeachment investigation into Trump. If the House votes to impeach, the case would be heard in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to remove a president from office.

Electronic road signs are hacked periodically around the U.S., typically to display jokes or profanities. Zombies are a common theme, and in one case a pro-Nazi message appeared. Passwords created by sign manufacturers to enter the software have circulated for years, the website Statescoop reports.

Hatfield said this is the first instance in at least three years in which a National Barricade sign message was changed. People often break into the signs to steal batteries or components, she said.

Because the signs often warn about detours and construction zones, altering them creates a risk of crashes. “It’s taking away valuable information that drivers need,” Hatfield said.