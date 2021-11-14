After nearly 48 hours stuck in the open position, Seattle’s University Bridge reopened to traffic Sunday morning.

The bridge became stuck in the upright position Friday morning, and the Seattle Department of Transportation first estimated repairs would take “a few hours.” But the closure dragged on Saturday as traffic backed up in areas surrounding the bridge amid a Washington Huskies football game that drew fans to the U District.

On Saturday, crews were still “working to determine the root cause of the issue, which has resulted in a failed transformer and other electrical complications,” SDOT wrote in a statement.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, crews opened and closed the bridge several times. The city was testing its fix to the electrical problem, SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said.

“We feel confident we’re ready to bring it back to normal operations,” he said.

The bridge is open to all traffic, though SDOT said it may take several hours to remove detour signs throughout the neighborhood.