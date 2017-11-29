Uber will offer discounted, flat-rate rides between two Eastside park-and-ride lots and CenturyLink Field on Seahawk game days for the rest of the year. The deal comes after the Seahawks canceled shuttle service from the Eastside.

Uber said it would offer $10 UberPOOL rides — where the car often picks up other passengers en route — and $20 UberX rides — which are more similar to a traditional taxi — between the Eastgate and South Kirkland park-and-rides and CenturyLink Field.

The offer will run during all Seahawk home games, beginning this Sunday, for the rest of the year, Uber said.

Uber said that its drivers would receive the same compensation they normally do for the rides and that the company would make up the difference.

The rides from Eastgate to the stadium are discounted by about $5 to $10, according to Uber’s fare estimator, while rides from South Kirkland are discounted by about $5 to $15.

The Seahawks are not contributing financially to the service, Uber said.

Earlier this year, the team canceled its long-running shuttle service, saying a change in federal rules prevented it from contracting with King County Metro to offer the service.

But pressed for specifics, a team spokesman said the change in federal rules had actually happened last year. And Metro said it could have continued to operate the shuttles as a subcontractor, as it had been doing since last year.

Cutting the shuttle service saved the Seahawks money.

Metro charged the team about $13,000 a game to operate the shuttles, with passenger fares — $4 each way — deducted from that total, and the remainder covered by the team.

Regularly scheduled transit service is available to the stadium, with Sound Transit Route 554, running from Eastgate to downtown, and Metro Route 255 running from South Kirkland to the International District.