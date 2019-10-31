Must be tempting to just turn around and go home.
People commuting to Seattle from the South Sound on Thursday had a terrible morning after two crashes caused a backup on Interstate 5 that extended at times for 10 miles from about Kent/Des Moines into Pierce County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The first crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. at South 272nd Street in Federal Way and closed multiple lanes. As of 9 a.m., two northbound lanes were still closed due to that incident. The second crash, involving multiple vehicles, occurred just before 9 a.m. near South 296th Street and blocked the HOV lane, according to WSDOT.
