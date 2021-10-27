A semitruck is lying sideways on Interstate 90, near the junction with Interstate 5, blocking all westbound lanes of traffic and causing a major traffic problem.

There were no injuries reported, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. There was no immediate estimated time for reopening the lanes, though the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it will “likely take some time to clear.”

Traffic is being detoured to Rainier Avenue, Johnson said on Twitter, and drivers that had been stuck on the road behind the truck have been cleared from the road.

Here is a better pic. Tow should be arriving shortly. Still no ETA for clearing. Traffic being detoured to Rainier. Avoid area!!!!! pic.twitter.com/u17nuKDFC1 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 27, 2021

The incident is near Corwin Place South, west of Rainier Avenue, in Seattle, according to WSDOT.