Drivers are being asked to detour around Interstate 5 in Sodo, where a truck crash is blocking the median and at least two lanes in each direction.

Tow crews arrived just after 10 a.m. and are starting to turn two trailers upright, according to a Twitter update from the Washington State Department of Transportation. Only two southbound lanes are passing through and one northbound, at the site just south of the West Seattle Bridge interchange.

Traffic jams for southbound drives begin before downtown, three miles ahead of the wreck, and at about mid-Beacon Hill going north. Traffic in the Highway 99 tunnel nearby was flowing normally as of 10:35 a.m.