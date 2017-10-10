A collision between a truck and a bicyclist shut down First Avenue South in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon, causing heavy congestion during the evening commute.

The bicyclist, a 61-year-old man, was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of First Avenue South and South Spokane Street.

Two hours later, streets remained closed and the Seattle Department of Transportation said there was “high congestion” on north-south arterials in the area. The Seattle Police Department was on the scene investigating the collision.

David Gutman: dgutman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @davidlgutman.