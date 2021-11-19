Hitting the highway this Thanksgiving? You’ll need to keep an eye on the road conditions and the traffic.

With snow already in the mountains, poor road conditions and closures could be on their way. Officials advise those planning any travel to include extra time.

Highway 123, Cayuse Pass, Highway 410 / Chinook Pass and Highway 20 (also known as the North Cascades Highway) have closed for the season due to avalanche danger, poor road conditions, lack of snow storage and no nearby emergency response services.

Traffic analysts at the Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for how many cars they expect to be on the roads at different times over the weekend.

WSDOT has traffic charts and forecasts for Thanksgiving weekend from Wednesday (Nov. 24) through Sunday (Nov. 28) for Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum and Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma.

There are no forecasts available for travel to the U.S.-Canada border, WSDOT said.

Due to a staff shortage, roads and passes may take longer to reopen after storms, WSDOT has said. Drivers should also check chain and traction-tire requirements and conditions on WSDOT’s mountain pass page.