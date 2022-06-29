This year’s Fourth of July weekend will result in plenty of traffic on Washington roads.

Traffic analysts at the Washington State Department of Transportation put together forecasts for when traffic may be heaviest and the lightest starting Thursday through Tuesday, July 5.

In general, traffic will be lighter earlier or later in the day with Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 seeing the most congestion, as well ferry services throughout Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands.

WSDOT said while most highway construction work is paused through the weekend to give holiday drivers a break, I-5 road work in Sodo will continue.

For travel charts and forecasts for Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, and I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma, visit st.news/traveltimes.

Longer wait times are expected at ferry docks. To check the best times to ride the ferries, visit st.news/ferrytraveltimes.

WSDOT active posts on Twitter is a good way to get real-time updates on road traffic conditions. The accounts are: