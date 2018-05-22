Another vessel will be brought in soon, but Washington State Ferries said travelers should consider using the Seattle-Bremerton or Edmonds-Kingston ferry lines.
An electrical breakdown sidelined the ferry Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon, which will cause delays on the Seattle-Bainbridge route.
The mishap reduced the state’s busiest ferry corridor to single-boat service, using the Wenatchee. Some sailings are canceled, and crowds will arrive later for a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle.
“If you’re a teen living on Bainbridge Island, you may want to go over to Bremerton, or leave earlier than you planned,” ferry spokesman Ian Sterling said.
Technicians are looking at the Tacoma at Seattle’s Colman Dock as of 2:20 p.m., and are hopeful about restoring it to service quickly.
Most Read Local Stories
- Two attacked by cougar identified; wildlife officials say predator was ‘emaciated'
- $12 million a mile: Here’s how bike-lane costs shot sky high in Seattle
- 1 bicyclist dead, 1 hurt in cougar attack near Snoqualmie VIEW
- Paul Allen, Nick Hanauer give $1M each to Washington state initiative pushing new firearms regulations
- Washington’s hidden Glacier Peak volcano is among the most dangerous
If another boat must substitute, that means less capacity someplace else.
Ferry officials intend to board all walk-on customers, but the time between sailings will be longer than normal.
The Wenatchee was recently outfitted with more lifeboats, so it can haul 2,000 people legally — several hundred more than in past years. The ferries can take only 202 cars each.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.