Another vessel will be brought in soon, but Washington State Ferries said travelers should consider using the Seattle-Bremerton or Edmonds-Kingston ferry lines.

An electrical breakdown sidelined the ferry Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon, which will cause delays on the Seattle-Bainbridge route.

The mishap reduced the state’s busiest ferry corridor to single-boat service, using the Wenatchee. Some sailings are canceled, and crowds will arrive later for a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle.

“If you’re a teen living on Bainbridge Island, you may want to go over to Bremerton, or leave earlier than you planned,” ferry spokesman Ian Sterling said.

Technicians are looking at the Tacoma at Seattle’s Colman Dock as of 2:20 p.m., and are hopeful about restoring it to service quickly.

If another boat must substitute, that means less capacity someplace else.

Ferry officials intend to board all walk-on customers, but the time between sailings will be longer than normal.

The Wenatchee was recently outfitted with more lifeboats, so it can haul 2,000 people legally — several hundred more than in past years. The ferries can take only 202 cars each.