Another vessel will be brought in soon, but Washington State Ferries said travelers should consider using the Seattle-Bremerton or Edmonds-Kingston ferry lines.
An electrical breakdown sidelined the ferry Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon and likely caused greater crowding on the Seattle-Bainbridge route.
As of 2 p.m., the state’s busiest ferry corridor was down to single-boat service, using the Wenatchee.
Another vessel will be brought in soon, said Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling. But that means less capacity someplace else.
Meanwhile, the agency tweeted that travelers should consider using the Seattle-Bremerton or Edmonds-Kingston lines.
However, Sterling said, the agency intends to board all walk-on customers, and not leave any behind in Seattle.
Large ferries generally can handle 1,200 people per trip, so long as a companion boat can respond to emergency evacuations. The actual boarding limits are set by the captain, though, and in July 2014, a veteran captain cautiously left with fewer passengers and made some walk-ons wait for the next boat.
Meetings are underway to decide how to shuffle boats for the rest of the day.
