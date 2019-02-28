Northbound I-405 will be reduced to one lane at Northeast Third Street from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday morning.

Travel on Interstate 405 through Renton will be limited nightly this weekend while crews close all but one lane northbound for maintenance work.

Northbound I-405 will be reduced to one lane at Northeast Third Street from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday morning. The Highway 169 onramp to northbound I-405 will stay open.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes to repair a portion of the I-405 bridge deck.

The stretch of I-405 that runs between Renton and Bellevue is considered Washington’s worst corridor for congestion.

Work crews will soon start widening the southern portion of the freeway, mostly by adding express toll lanes. The toll would fluctuate between 75 cents and $10, adjusting to the level of traffic congestion.