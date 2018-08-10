The closures are part of the Revive I-5 project, a series of weekend work sessions to repair and resurface portions of Interstate 5.

Motorists should allow extra travel time this weekend as another round of lane closures on Seattle’s northbound Interstate 5 for repaving is expected to cause major delays.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce northbound I-5 to two lanes between the Swift Avenue/Albro Place offramp and Highway 520, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will move onto the I-5 collector distributor.

I-5 northbound also will be reduced to two lanes between Highway 520 and Northeast 45th Street from 2 a.m. to noon on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. The Harvard Avenue East onramp to I-5 will also be closed during this time.

Express lanes will close for the weekend in both directions.

The closures are part of the Revive I-5 project, a series of weekend work sessions to repair and resurface portions of Interstate 5.

The northbound I-5 onramps that will close are at the West Seattle Bridge, Spokane Street, Columbian Way, Edgar Martinez Drive, westbound I-90 and University Street.

The Edgar Martinez Drive, Seneca Street, Olive Way, Roanoke/Lakeview Boulevard and express lane offramps on northbound I-5 will also be closed.

The next weekend scheduled for repair work is Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. The final weekend has yet to be announced.

WSDOT suggests travelers use transit, particularly light rail, as an alternative.

Updated traffic information is available through WSDOT’s traffic app and on its Twitter feed.