We're posting live updates during the fourth commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was shut down. Seattle Times journalists are reporting from various sites around the region.

What you need to know:

Seattle is experiencing the longest highway closure in city history. The Alaskan Way Viaduct closed permanently on Friday night, and the new Highway 99 tunnel isn’t expected to open until the week of Feb. 4.

With 90,000 daily vehicle trips and 30,000 bus riders detoured, expect a ripple effect on traffic even beyond the Seattle city limits. Here are resources to help you navigate the congestion.

Traffic has been manageable so far, but transportation officials warn that longer delays could be in store. We have live updates for you below.

Thursday, 7:20 a.m. — Stop-and-go traffic on West Seattle Bridge

Traffic again is thicker and earlier on the West Seattle Bridge. A drive at 6:40 a.m. took 16 minutes from Nucor Steel on Southwest Andover Street to southbound I-5 in stop-and-go traffic most of the way.

Drivers in the left lane will sit much longer to reach northbound I-5 into Sodo. The I-5 northbound corridor is jammed all along Beacon Hill.

Thursday, 6:50 a.m. — Longer commutes, but not much rain

Commute times to Seattle are a few minutes longer than usual, with moderate traffic on Interstate 5 in both directions. The drive from the West Seattle Junction to downtown Seattle is about 30 minutes.

The morning commute should avoid the heaviest rain; the National Weather Service forecasts showers moving in this afternoon. Rain is expected to blanket the region through at least Sunday night, and possibly through Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday, 6:30 a.m. — I-5 lanes open in Tacoma

All lanes of I-5 in Tacoma have reopened, but traffic is heavy, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.

Thursday, 5:46 a.m. — Heavy traffic in Tacoma

If you’re driving near Tacoma, prepare for a longer commute. Both directions of I-5 near Highway 16 are closed while crews clean up fuel from an earlier truck crash.

Thursday, 5:30 a.m. — Day 4 of the Seattle Squeeze

We’re compiling experiences from commuters as they move throughout Seattle. Share the story of your commute today by sending an email to trafficlab@seattletimes.com, or by leaving us a voicemail at 206-464-2003. (But please don’t call or write while you’re driving. Washington law forbids almost all use of handheld devices while behind the wheel. Wait until you reach your destination.)