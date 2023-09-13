Extra water taxis, buses and light-rail trains will circulate Thursday night in Sodo and downtown Seattle to help crowds of Beyoncé fans return home.

The gates at Lumen Field open at 6:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. concert, part of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour. Roadway congestion might resemble a weeknight Seahawks game, when thousands of fans converge on south downtown while commuters are still driving away.

However, transit agencies are preparing for surges afterward, like Taylor Swift’s two concerts in July and the Ed Sheeran show in August. Crowds will be easy to spot, because Queen Bey asks her fans to wear silver clothing.

Sound Transit will add at least three extra trains to its 1 Line light-rail corridor between Northgate, Sodo and Angle Lake. Typically, at least one train waits on a siding track next to Stadium Station, ready to scoop up riders immediately.

However, service remains constricted at Othello and Rainier Beach stations, where platform tile replacement forces trains to share a single track. Trains will continue to arrive 15 minutes apart most hours, until the tile job ends Monday morning. Also, there are no special-event Sounder trains available to Snohomish or Pierce counties.

King County Metro will send extra buses onto its RapidRide lines to Ballard, Aurora Avenue and West Seattle, along with Seattle-to-Eastside lines after the show. Transit supervisors will watch for gatherings at bus stops near Lumen Field, then phone the dispatch center, said spokesperson Al Sanders. From there, bus drivers waiting at a base in Sodo can fan out quickly to relieve crowded routes.

Advertising

“For those who go, we hope they have a good time and save some silver, by riding Metro,” Sanders said.

Transit is free for people 18 years and younger in Washington state.

The King County Water Taxi will make extra trips all night between West Seattle and downtown’s Pier 50. Extra boat trips leave Pier 50 at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m., then return from West Seattle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will delay its overnight construction in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes, off to the right side of the freeway, until two hours after the Beyoncé concert. Renovations are being done overnight to support WSDOT’s addition of a third northbound freeway lane passing Seneca Street.

The Seattle Department of Transportation encourages fans to ride a bike or scooter, or use transit, to avoid parking and driving hassles.

Reserved spaces within the Lumen Field parking structure are sold out, though other garage and surface stalls are typically available from $20 to $200 during stadium events.

Last month, Beyoncé’s tour donated $100,000 to keep Washington, D.C., Metro trains operating an extra half-hour, after her concert was delayed by rain. The Seattle forecast Thursday night calls for mostly clear skies.